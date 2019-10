An Illinois-based punk rock band sometimes known as the Good Year Pimps violated a settlement agreement with The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company by using the name, the Akron, Ohio-based tire manufacturing company said in a lawsuit filed on Thursday.

Goodyear sued the band and its individual members in federal court in Chicago, alleging breach of a 2007 agreement in which they agreed to change their name.

