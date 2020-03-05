Westlaw News
March 5, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Goya serves up trademark case against rival over ‘sazón’ seasoning

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Goya Foods Inc on Wednesday brought a trademark infringement case against rival Badia Spices Inc, saying the rival was free-riding off the brand recognition of one of its most popular products, SAZÓN GOYA seasoning.

New York City-based Goya sued Badia in federal court in New Jersey, alleging the packaging that Badia uses for a new line of “SAZÓN” seasoning products “is substantially similar to, and creates the same overall commercial impression as, the packaging that Plaintiff has been using for its SAZÓN GOYA-brand seasonings for over 40 years.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TobnEQ

