IN BRIEF: Goya serves up trademark case against rival over ‘sazón’ seasoning

Goya Foods Inc on Wednesday brought a trademark infringement case against rival Badia Spices Inc, saying the rival was free-riding off the brand recognition of one of its most popular products, SAZÓN GOYA seasoning.

New York City-based Goya sued Badia in federal court in New Jersey, alleging the packaging that Badia uses for a new line of “SAZÓN” seasoning products “is substantially similar to, and creates the same overall commercial impression as, the packaging that Plaintiff has been using for its SAZÓN GOYA-brand seasonings for over 40 years.”

