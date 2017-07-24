FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
Healogics picks trademark fight with Humana over 'HealthLogix' mark
July 24, 2017 / 9:55 PM / 22 days ago

Healogics picks trademark fight with Humana over 'HealthLogix' mark

1 Min Read

    By Jan  Wolfe

    A Jacksonville, Florida-based operator of wound care
centers accused health insurance company Humana
Inc of infringing its trademarks in violation of an agreement
between the companies, in a lawsuit filed on Friday.
    Healogics Inc sued Humana's health technology subsidiary
Transcend Insights in U.S. District Court in Delaware for
trademark infringement and breach of contract, alleging that
Transcend Insights "Healthlogix" software will confuse the
public into thinking its offered by Healogics.
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2gXX3lq

