IN BRIEF: 'Call of Duty' maker escapes trademark case over Humvee use

A judge on Tuesday freed videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc from a lawsuit alleging it was liable for trademark infringement for including Humvee military vehicles in the popular “Call of Duty” franchise.

U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan tossed a case brought by Humvee-maker AM General LLC in 2017, saying consumers were unlikely to be confused into believing the automotive company was somehow connected with the interactive war game “Call of Duty.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/344VlUd