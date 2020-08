The owner of the Reelz cable television network has picked a trademark fight with Instagram Inc over its recently launched “Reels” short-form video feature.

St. Paul, Minnesota-based Hubbard Media Group LLC and related entities sued Instagram and its parent company Facebook Inc on Tuesday, alleging the “Reels” feature infringed a registered trademark on “REELZ” dating back to 2006.

