Westlaw News
April 1, 2019 / 11:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Kardashian sisters prevail in 'Kroma' makeup trademark fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday handed a win to celebrity sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in a trademark dispute involving a line of cosmetic products.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision dismissing a lawsuit that accused the Kardashian sisters’ now-discontinued Khroma beauty brand of infringing on the trademark rights of British cosmetics company Kroma Makeup EU LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uH56am

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below