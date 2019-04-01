Kardashian sisters prevail in 'Kroma' makeup trademark fight

A federal appeals court on Monday handed a win to celebrity sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in a trademark dispute involving a line of cosmetic products.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision dismissing a lawsuit that accused the Kardashian sisters’ now-discontinued Khroma beauty brand of infringing on the trademark rights of British cosmetics company Kroma Makeup EU LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uH56am