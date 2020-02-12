IN BRIEF: Netflix loses bid to escape 'Choose Your Own Adventure' trademark case

Netflix Inc on Tuesday lost a bid to escape a lawsuit alleging its interactive film “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” infringed the trademark rights of the publisher of the “Choose Your Own Adventure” children’s book series.

U.S. District Judge William Sessions in Burlington, Vermont denied Netflix’s motion to dismiss a January 2019 complaint brought by Chooseco LLC, rejecting its argument that the First Amendment insulates it from the children’s book publisher’s trademark infringement claims.

