Nike urges judge to halt injunction in Fleet Feet trademark case

By Jan Wolfe

Nike Inc on Tuesday urged a judge to put on hold a recent ruling in favor of rival Fleet Feet Inc that blocked the sportswear giant from using the slogan “Sport Changes Everything” in an ad campaign.

In a reply brief filed in federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina, Nike urged U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles to stay the ruling pending appeal of an injunction she granted on Dec. 2 in a trademark infringement case brought by Fleet Feet, which uses the similar slogans “Running Changes Everything” and “Change Everything.”

