April 15, 2020 / 12:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

IN BRIEF: Patagonia resolves lawsuit over pro-oil 'Petrogonia' gear

Jan Wolfe

Patagonia Inc, the apparel company known for its environmental activism, has settled a trademark infringement case against an oil-and-gas industry marketing company that sold lookalike “Petrogonia” clothing.

Patagonia told U.S. District Judge George Wu in Los Angeles about the settlement in a stipulation of dismissal on Monday. The filing did not provide details on the terms of the settlement with the defendant, Denver, Colorado-based OC Media LLC, which appears to have removed the disputed clothing from its website.

