D.C. Circuit rules for U.S. firm over Mexican paleta maker in trademark case

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Paleteria La Michoacana Inc (PLM), a U.S. maker of Mexican-style popsicles called paletas, did not violate the trademark rights of a company that used the same brand in Mexico.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a judgment that California-based PLM could sell paletas under the brand name “La Michoacana,” rejecting Lanham Act false association and false advertising claims brought by Mexico’s Productos Lacteos Tocumbo SA (Prolacto).

