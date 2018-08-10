FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 9:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

D.C. Circuit rules for U.S. firm over Mexican paleta maker in trademark case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Paleteria La Michoacana Inc (PLM), a U.S. maker of Mexican-style popsicles called paletas, did not violate the trademark rights of a company that used the same brand in Mexico.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit affirmed a judgment that California-based PLM could sell paletas under the brand name “La Michoacana,” rejecting Lanham Act false association and false advertising claims brought by Mexico’s Productos Lacteos Tocumbo SA (Prolacto).

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MgE8ki

