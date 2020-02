The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Wednesday announced that David Gooder has been appointed to the position of Commissioner for Trademarks and will assume the role on March 2.

Gooder most recently served as chief trademark counsel for Brown-Forman Corp, the Louisville, Kentucky-based spirits company behind Jack Daniels branded whiskey and other liquors.

