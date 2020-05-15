Supreme Court sides with Lucky Brand in long-running trademark fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday sided with Lucky Brand Dungarees Inc, saying the apparel company was not precluded from raising defenses that could have been applicable in an earlier action in a long-running trademark infringement case brought by a Miami-based competitor.

In a 9-0 decision, the justices said a case that Marcel Fashions Group Inc brought against Lucky Brand in 2011 involved different conduct and claims than an earlier action between the parties.

