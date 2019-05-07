SDNY judge: Sharing emails with PR firm waives attorney-client privilege

Sharing attorney-client privileged communications with a public relations firm constitutes a waiver of the privilege, a federal judge ruled on Monday in a trademark dispute involving Target Corp.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein in Manhattan said Universal Standard Inc, a women’s clothing company suing Target for trademark infringement, improperly asserted attorney-client privilege over emails sent among its employees, its counsel, and a PR firm it hired called BrandLink Communications.

