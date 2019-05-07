Westlaw News
May 7, 2019 / 1:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SDNY judge: Sharing emails with PR firm waives attorney-client privilege

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Sharing attorney-client privileged communications with a public relations firm constitutes a waiver of the privilege, a federal judge ruled on Monday in a trademark dispute involving Target Corp.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein in Manhattan said Universal Standard Inc, a women’s clothing company suing Target for trademark infringement, improperly asserted attorney-client privilege over emails sent among its employees, its counsel, and a PR firm it hired called BrandLink Communications.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H7vXmV

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
