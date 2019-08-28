Westlaw News
August 28, 2019 / 1:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Clothing company Affliction gets second crack in trademark fight with e-cig firm

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a trademark case apparel company Affliction Holdings LLC brought against a maker of e-cigarette accessories, saying a judge should have let the case go to trial.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a summary judgment decision that cleared Utah Vap or Smoke LLC of infringing trademarks on Affliction’s brand name and its “fleur-de-lis” logo by selling Affliction branded e-cig accessories.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lc6w4n

