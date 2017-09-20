FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2nd Circuit upholds Victorinox win in Swiss Army knife trademark fight
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 20, 2017 / 1:03 AM / in a month

2nd Circuit upholds Victorinox win in Swiss Army knife trademark fight

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

An appeals court on Tuesday upheld a trademark infringement judgment Swiss Army knife maker Victorinox AG won against a Texas-based company that sold knockoffs of the iconic red-handled pocketknife.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that B&F System Inc owes Victorinox $1.7 million for willfully infringing on its registered trademark for red, oval-shaped handles on the sides of multifunction pocketknives.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xlpiAz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.