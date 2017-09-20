2nd Circuit upholds Victorinox win in Swiss Army knife trademark fight

An appeals court on Tuesday upheld a trademark infringement judgment Swiss Army knife maker Victorinox AG won against a Texas-based company that sold knockoffs of the iconic red-handled pocketknife.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit affirmed a lower court ruling that B&F System Inc owes Victorinox $1.7 million for willfully infringing on its registered trademark for red, oval-shaped handles on the sides of multifunction pocketknives.

