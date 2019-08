A federal judge on Monday trimmed a false advertising lawsuit the weight-loss company WW International Inc (formerly Weight Watchers) brought against upstart app-based rival Noom Inc.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in Manhattan mostly granted a motion by Noom to dismiss the case, saying several negative statements the startup made about WW in a social media marketing campaign were not false advertising.

