Fed Circuit clarifies TTAB standing in 'Naked' condom dispute

An appeals court on Tuesday clarified the requirements for standing to challenge a trademark registration, saying an Australian condom company could seek to cancel a U.S. competitor’s registration of the brand name “Naked.”

In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said Australian Therapeutic Supply Pty could initiate an administrative proceeding to cancel Naked TM LLC’s rights to “Naked” in the U.S. market.

