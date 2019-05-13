UGG boot maker Deckers wins trademark fight with small Aussie rival

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, the U.S. company that makes UGG boots, won a jury verdict on Friday in a trademark infringement case that has drawn criticism in Australia.

Australian Leather Pty Ltd, a small Sydney-based footwear company, said in a press release that a federal jury in Chicago ordered it to pay $450,000 in statutory damages to Deckers for selling sheepskin boots that infringed the latter’s registered U.S. trademark on “UGG.”

