Westlaw News
May 13, 2019 / 9:18 PM / in 2 hours

UGG boot maker Deckers wins trademark fight with small Aussie rival

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, the U.S. company that makes UGG boots, won a jury verdict on Friday in a trademark infringement case that has drawn criticism in Australia.

Australian Leather Pty Ltd, a small Sydney-based footwear company, said in a press release that a federal jury in Chicago ordered it to pay $450,000 in statutory damages to Deckers for selling sheepskin boots that infringed the latter’s registered U.S. trademark on “UGG.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VjICH3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
