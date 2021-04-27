7th Cir. reverses insurer's $2.8 million loss for not covering TM claims

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nixed a $2.8 million ruling for a writing-marker seller from an Illinois federal court, which had found that an insurance’s company’s failure to cover the company’s defense in a trademark infringement case violated Illinois insurance law.

A three-judge 7th Circuit panel ruled Monday that Creation Supply Inc didn’t qualify for the award under the state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aLyzFn