4th Circuit okays new review of 'Pretzel Crisps' trademark dispute

In a nearly 12-year-long dispute over a federal trademark for “Pretzel Crisps,” the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found Wednesday that Snyder’s-Lance Inc. is entitled to a new court review of the rejection of its mark by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

The ruling puts the 4th Circuit in line with two other federal appeals courts -- the 7th and 9th Circuits -- that have held Federal Circuit review of a PTO tribunal decision doesn’t preclude district court review of a different tribunal decision in the same case.

