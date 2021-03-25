4th Circuit rules for France in 'France.com' trademark dispute

France is immune from U.S. trademark infringement claims brought by the former owner of France.com, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday.

The French government didn’t engage in commercial activity that would negate its sovereign immunity when it won the rights to the domain name in French court from France.com Inc., said Circuit Judge Diana Gribbon Motz, joined by Judges Henry Floyd and Allison Jones Rushing.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sinPVL