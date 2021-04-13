4th Circuit sides with Vagisil maker, rejects Vagisan trademark

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed a Virginia federal court ruling for Vagisil maker Combe Inc on its challenge to a German pharmaceutical company’s federal “Vagisan” trademark registration.

U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis correctly ruled that Dr August Wolff GmbH & Co KG Arzneimittel’s mark for its similar vaginal-hygiene product was likely to cause confusion with Vagisil based largely on the commercial strength of the Vagisil mark, a three-judge 4th Circuit panel said in a per curiam opinion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3g7Lfdb