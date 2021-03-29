4th Circuit vacates Walmart's $95 million 'Backyard Grill' trademark loss

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday threw out a $95 million jury award to Variety Stores Inc. for Walmart Inc.’s infringement of Variety’s “Backyard” trademarks with its “Backyard Grill.”

In an unpublished opinion by Circuit Judge Henry Floyd, a three-judge panel found U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle in Raleigh, North Carolina didn’t properly instruct the jury on the question of whether Walmart infringed the marks willfully.

