9th Circuit reverses $1.8 billion AECOM false ad award

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a $1.8 billion damages award for AECOM Energy & Construction Inc – the successor to construction company Morrison Knudsen Corp – against a company it had accused of committing “remarkable fraud” to usurp Morrison Knudsen’s identity.

Three press releases announcing that “Morrison Knudsen” had received construction contracts worth $1.8 billion weren’t enough to support a damages award in that amount, the 9th Circuit said Wednesday in a nonprecedential opinion.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3vXf5GQ