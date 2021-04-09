IN BRIEF: Activision sues web game maker to clear 'Warzone' trademarks

Video game giant Activision sued in Los Angeles federal court for a declaration that its “Call of Duty: Warzone” doesn’t infringe trademark rights owned by Warzone.com LLC, which makes a web-based strategy game also called “Warzone”.

The complaint filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California said that Warzone.com had threatened to seek “massive damages” from Activision for trademark infringement, as well as orders blocking Activision from using the “Warzone” name or registering a trademark covering it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3wHB6Ka