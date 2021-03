Outdoor clothing maker Patagonia Inc and Anheuser-Busch LLC have resolved their trademark dispute over Anheuser-Busch’s “Cerveza Patagonia” beer, according to a Monday filing in Los Angeles federal court.

Information about the settlement wasn’t immediately available, but Patagonia spokeswoman Jessica Davis confirmed in an email that the parties settled.

