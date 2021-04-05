Nike, Fleet Feet settle 'Changes Everything' trademark dispute

Nike Inc and North Carolina running store Fleet Feet told a North Carolina federal court that they have settled a dispute over trademarks related to the phrase “Changes Everything.”

In a joint Friday court filing, the parties asked U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles to vacate her order blocking Nike from running allegedly infringing ads, citing a confidential settlement agreement that resolves the litigation and related proceedings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

