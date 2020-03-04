Westlaw News
IN BRIEF: Hetronic wins $114 mln verdict in IP fight with ex-distributor

Jan Wolfe

Heavy machinery equipment company Hetronic Inc and its lawyers at Jenner & Block won a $114 million jury verdict against a former European distributor they accused of selling counterfeit products.

A federal jury in Oklahoma City on Monday sided with Hetronic on claims that the distributor, known as Abitron Germany GmbH, and related defendants breached a distribution agreement and infringed trademarks, among other claims.

