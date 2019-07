Honeywell International Inc and its lawyers at Kirkland & Ellis on Tuesday defeated a long-running lawsuit accusing it of swiping combat helmet technology from a rival to win a military contract.

A state court judge in North Carolina unsealed a decision from June 19 dismissing a trade secrets misappropriation case DSM Dyneema LLC brought against Honeywell Inc and one of its employees in 2013.

