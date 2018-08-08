FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Newspaper calls Twitter account info a "trade secret" in suit against writer

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

The owner of the Roanoke Times on Monday filed a novel lawsuit alleging a former sportswriter at the Virginia newspaper engaged in trade secrets misappropriation by refusing to hand over control of a Twitter account when he left to take a new reporting job.

BH Media Group Inc, the newspaper subsidiary of Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway and owner of the Roanoke Times since 2013, sued sportswriter Andy Bitter in federal court in Roanoke, Virginia. It asked for an injunction barring Bitter from accessing the account and forcing him to return it to BH Media.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nox6Mk (Reporting by Jan Wolfe)

