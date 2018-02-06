Judge trims Space Systems/Loral's data theft case against Orbital

A federal judge on Friday allowed satellite maker Space Systems/Loral LLC to move forward with a lawsuit accusing rival Orbital ATK of stealing proprietary data and business plans.

Judge Raymond Jackson in Norfolk, Virginia dismissed some of SSL’s legal theories but said the company sufficiently pleaded that Orbital misappropriated trade secrets and violated anti-hacking laws by accessing documents about SSL’s satellite servicing technologies.

