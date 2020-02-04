Jury clears ex-Jawbone exec in criminal case over Fitbit trade secrets

A jury on Monday dealt a big loss to prosecutors in a criminal case alleging former employees at now-defunct wearable devices company Jawbone unlawfully took trade secrets with them when they left for jobs at rival Fitbit Inc.

Following a two-week trial and less than two hours of deliberation, a federal jury found former Jawbone executive Katherine Mogal not guilty on six counts of possessing trade secrets with intent to convert.

