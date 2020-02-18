Prosecutors drop trade secrets case against ex-Jawbone employees

Federal prosecutors in California have agreed to drop what remained of a criminal case accusing former employees at now-defunct wearable devices company Jawbone of unlawfully taking trade secrets with them when they left for jobs at rival Fitbit Inc.

The development came two weeks after a San Francisco jury acquitted the first defendant to go to trial, former Jawbone executive Katherine Mogal, who was the company’s director of market and customer experience insights.

