Facebook fends off injunction bid in AI trade secrets case

A federal judge on Friday dealt a setback to a startup that says Facebook Inc stole its artificial intelligence technology, denying a request for preliminary injunction limiting the social media giant’s use of the disputed software.

In a heavily redacted ruling, U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston said Neural Magic Inc was not entitled to the injunction because it was not likely to succeed on its claim that the technology at issue qualifies for trade secrets protection.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TWu56x