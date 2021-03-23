IBM sued by former employee over cloud computing trade secrets

A former employee has sued International Business Machines Corp in New York federal court for allegedly stealing his trade secrets for its cloud computing business and forcing him out of the company.

Gerald Hayden said in the lawsuit filed Monday in White Plains that he was “swimming with sharks” when he disclosed his secrets to IBM executives, who he said stole his IP after he had used it to win multi-million-dollar contracts for IBM from banks and financial services providers.

