WebMD loses bid to escape claims it stole drug-marketing trade secrets overseas

WebMD Health Corp can’t escape claims that it stole trade secrets from a rival company to expand its drug marketing business in Latin America, a Manhattan federal court said.

In a first for the court, District Judge Andrew Carter ruled Monday that the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act can apply to civil cases involving the alleged theft of trade secrets outside of the United States.

