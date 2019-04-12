Westlaw News
April 12, 2019 / 11:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

TransPerfect sues rival Lionbridge for trade secret theft

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Leading translation company TransPerfect Global Inc has sued its top competitor, Lionbridge Technologies Inc, accusing it of misappropriating trade secrets through a sham bid to acquire TransPerfect at a court-ordered auction.

In a complaint filed Thursday in Manhattan federal court, TransPerfect said it was seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, with the exact amount to be determined at trial, from Massachusetts-based Lionbridge and its owner, investment firm HIG Capital.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Iveu99

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
