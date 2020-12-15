NPE Voip-Pal.com must face Twitter's patent challenge

Patent holding company Voip-Pal.com Inc must face a lawsuit by social media giant Twitter Inc seeking to invalidate an internet communications patent, a federal judge has ruled, rejecting the company’s argument that the case should be dismissed because it had not accused Twitter of infringing the patent.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Francisco on Tuesday ruled that she had jurisdiction over the case because Voip-Pal.com has prosecuted patent litigation over related patents in the same district.

