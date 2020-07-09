Uniloc must unseal information about its business practices -Federal Circuit

Patent enforcement company Uniloc will have to disclose information about its business practices that it sought to file under seal in litigation against Apple Inc, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision Thursday from the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), which had intervened in lawsuits Uniloc brought against Apple to make the information public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32eljpx