Westlaw News
July 9, 2020 / 10:50 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Uniloc must unseal information about its business practices -Federal Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Patent enforcement company Uniloc will have to disclose information about its business practices that it sought to file under seal in litigation against Apple Inc, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The decision Thursday from the Federal Circuit Court of Appeals is a victory for advocacy group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), which had intervened in lawsuits Uniloc brought against Apple to make the information public.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/32eljpx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below