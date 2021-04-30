Senate Judiciary advances Patent Office demographic data-collection bill

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance the Inventor Diversity for Economic Advancement (IDEA) Act, which would direct the U.S. Patent Office to gather demographic data including race, gender and military status on a voluntary basis from patent applicants.

The bill, advanced Thursday in a 14-7 vote, is meant to help increase participation in the patent system for inventors from traditionally underrepresented groups.

