IN BRIEF: U.S. Patent Office creates fast track for COVID-related patent appeals

By Blake Brittain

1 Min Read

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office began a pilot program on Thursday to expedite appeals of examiner decisions on applications for patents related to COVID-19, according to a Federal Register notice.

The pilot is a companion to the PTO’s program to speed examinations of pandemic-related patent applications for innovations including new drugs and medical devices, announced last May.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QnZv6O

