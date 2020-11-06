Mylan prevails in venue spat with Valeant

A federal appeals court has ruled that patent lawsuits by brand-name drug companies seeking to block generic versions of their drugs can only be filed in the district where the defendant is incorporated, or where it submitted its application to launch a generic.

The decision by the three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, in a dispute between Valeant Pharmaceuticals and generic rival Mylan Pharmaceutical, is the latest decision dealing with the scope of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in TC Heartland v. Kraft Foods Group Brands, which placed new limits on federal court jurisdiction.

