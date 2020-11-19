Vectura's $89.7 mln inhaler patent win against GSK upheld

GlaxoSmithKline PLC has lost an appeal seeking to overturn an $89.7 million verdict a jury handed down after finding that the company’s Ellipta line of inhalers infringed a patent belonging to rival drug company Vectura Ltd.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that there was no grounds to overturn the verdict or to order a new trial, rejecting GSK’s arguments that a lower court should have granted it judgment of non-infringement and that a Vectura lawyer made improper statements in court.

