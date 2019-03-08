Takeda unit sues Aurobindo to block generic Velcade

A U.S. unit of Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co has sued generic drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd over its plans to make a cheaper version of Takeda’s cancer drug Velcade.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Delaware federal court, Takeda subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc said the proposed generic would infringe two of its Velcade patents that are set to expire in January 2022. It sought a court order blocking Aurobindo from selling the generic product before then.

