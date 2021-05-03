Via sues transportation competitor for patent infringement

Via Transportation Inc sued Canadian transit software maker RideCo Inc in West Texas federal court on Monday for allegedly infringing patents covering dynamic rideshare routing technology.
Via accused Ontario-based RideCo of infringing four of the New York-based transportation company’s patents related to its “Virtual Bus Stop” technology, used to route shared-ride vehicles more efficiently.
