IN BRIEF: Federal Circuit judge Wallach takes senior status

Circuit Judge Evan Wallach, one of the 12 active judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, will take senior status on May 31, according to the U.S. Courts website.

Wallach’s semi-retirement gives President Joe Biden the chance to nominate the Federal Circuit’s first new judge since 2015. The court is particularly important to patent law, as the sole federal appellate court to hear appeals of patent cases.

