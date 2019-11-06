Medical software firm gets $19.5 million verdict in lawsuit over 'copycat' product

A federal jury on Monday awarded about $19.5 million in damages to a medical software company that said its product was unlawfully copied by a customer-turned-competitor.

Jurors in Miami said the leaders of ZenCharts LLC, a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of software for managing electronic health records, schemed to clone a product offered by Coral Gables, Florida-based Kipu Systems LLC in violation of a user agreement.

