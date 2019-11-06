Westlaw News
November 6, 2019 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Medical software firm gets $19.5 million verdict in lawsuit over 'copycat' product

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

A federal jury on Monday awarded about $19.5 million in damages to a medical software company that said its product was unlawfully copied by a customer-turned-competitor.

Jurors in Miami said the leaders of ZenCharts LLC, a Boca Raton, Florida-based provider of software for managing electronic health records, schemed to clone a product offered by Coral Gables, Florida-based Kipu Systems LLC in violation of a user agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/34FvYHL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below