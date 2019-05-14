Johnson & Johnson loses appeal to revive Zytiga patent

A federal appeals court has ruled that a patent related to Johnson & Johnson’s blockbuster prostate cancer drug Zytiga was invalid, upholding court and agency rulings allowing generic versions of the drug.

A unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday found that the patent, which covers a method of administering Zytiga along with the steroid drug prednisone to treat cancer, is obvious in light of prior art.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30hVi54