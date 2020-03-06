Fed Circuit denies Roche bid to halt Amgen's sales of biosimilar cancer drug

A federal appeals court on Friday denied a bid by Roche Holdings subsidiary Genentech Inc to block Amgen Inc from selling its cancer drug Kanjinti, a biosimilar version of Genentech’s blockbuster medicine Herceptin.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a lower court’s refusal to grant Genentech a preliminary injunction blocking Kanjinti sales pending the outcome of a patent dispute scheduled for trial in April.

