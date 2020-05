A federal appeals court on Thursday denied a bid by China’s Huawei Technologies to revive one of its patents that had been revoked by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a ruling by the PTO’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board that the Huawei patent was invalid on obviouness grounds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2WJahEm